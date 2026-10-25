Apricitas Economics

Apricitas Economics

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Keith Christiansen's avatar
Keith Christiansen
Oct 25Edited

It looks like Canada is trying to enact a carefully thought out plan with some long-term implications.

It’s a bit hard to argue with this: Nobody believes Trump will abide by the deals he’s made, and nobody believes any future administration will make the changes necessary to prevent the resurgence of Trump-like nationalism.

Although I do wish it were different.

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The 2020 Report's avatar
The 2020 Report
8d

The trust angle is what makes this more than a tariff chart. Trade relationships carry fixed costs — ports, pipelines, supplier networks, contracts — so once firms pay to reroute, the old pattern does not snap back just because a tariff is lifted. That is also why the gold-to-the-UK detail matters less as a headline than as a signal: diversification can look dramatic in gross flows while the underlying industrial ties change much more slowly. How long do you think it takes before a shift like this stops being reversible?

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