Apricitas Economics

Apricitas Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MishaD's avatar
MishaD
3h

Joe - You write "Mexico and Canada are the major trade partners currently facing the lowest increase in US tariffs". The analysis by The Budget Lab shows the opposite picture: once you account for sectoral tariffs (cars, steel, aluminum), the effective tariff rates on Canada and Mexico will be higher than the average tariff rate on the rest of the world.

*Table 2. Change in Average Effective US Tariff Rate, New 2025 Policy Through May 12*

China 33.2%

Canada 17.2%

Mexico 14.7%

Rest of the World 11.0%

https://budgetlab.yale.edu/research/state-us-tariffs-may-12-2025

So much for free trade with our neighbors! 🤯

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Micky G's avatar
Micky G
9h

your bias is showing . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joseph Politano
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture