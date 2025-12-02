Apricitas Economics

Apricitas Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
francisco's avatar
francisco
Dec 8

Wow just want to say this is extremely well written and explained, given the (lack) of data that we have. This comment section is usually a bit more nuanced and informed, and I'm bummed for Joey that the commenters feel the need to respond to this substantive research in this way. Please keep up the well informed, nuanced and accurate reporting.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rolyn Trotter's avatar
Rolyn Trotter
Dec 3

Hey Joey just want to give you _one_ positive comment. I like the red letters on the charts you say are misleading. <3 that's good Internet

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Joseph Politano · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture