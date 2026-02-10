Apricitas Economics

Apricitas Economics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris Wasden's avatar
Chris Wasden
7d

Very well done. I was a very active entrepreneur during the dotcom bubble, and this is so different. I remember the crazy valuations justified by eyeballs, and the many years it took to absorb all the dark fiber from over-investment. This time, we have real companies, generating real revenues, and every chip and all power deployed as soon as it comes online, not dark fiber phenomenon this time. We may need to see ROIs that justify the level of investment, but we clearly see this as real economics and not some speculative bubble justified by crazy ideas about the future that are not based in reality. I also find the rate of change so much faster than in the dotcom era. I did some measurements of this recently, comparing adoption rates, and found that we are moving 50% faster with AI than we did with the internet. It is hard, maybe impossible, to keep up with all that is changing on a daily basis.

Reply
Share
2 replies
samoan62's avatar
samoan62
7d

And all we'll have to show for it is the ability to generate meeting notes and AI p*rn.

Reply
Share
33 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joseph Politano · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture