The beauty of economics is in its humanity. Every day, every single person on this planet contributes to and participates in the systems and processes that economists study. The goal, at the end of the day, of all economic study is to find ways to improve our understanding of those processes and to use that understanding to make improvements in people’s real lives.

Apricitas is the Latin word for sunshine and sunniness. It’s a name that embodies the ethos of this blog: positivity, optimism, and a commitment to seeking truth through evidence.

Subscribe to get data driven research and analysis of economic phenomena with a focus on macroeconomics, monetary policy, the labor market, and public policy. Perhaps you’ve wondered about the different core drivers of inflation in the US and Europe, the effects of mortgage rate hikes on the housing market, why the global dominance of the US Dollar will survive sanctions against Russia, what a yield curve inversion really means. All that, and much more, is covered in Apricitas.

