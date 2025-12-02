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How Canada is Decoupling From the US
In Response to Trump’s Tariffs, Canada Has Successfully Boosted non-US Trade to Record Highs—But it Remains Deeply Tied to America
Oct 25
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Joseph Politano
157
38
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September 2026
AI and the Fall? of the Creative Class
America is Losing Hundreds of Thousands of Jobs in Media, Film & the Arts. How Much is AI to Blame?
Sep 27
•
Joseph Politano
305
66
64
May 2026
America's Electricity Gap
US Power Investment is at Record Highs, Driven by a Solar & Battery Boom. It's Still Not Enough to Meet Demand Growth.
May 3
•
Joseph Politano
308
53
38
March 2026
Taiwan's Modern Miracle
The AI Boom Has Delivered a Second Economic Miracle to Taiwan, Driving its Fastest Growth in Half a Century. It'll Have to Navigate Rising Geopolitical…
Mar 5
•
Joseph Politano
173
1
15
February 2026
The Supreme Court Ruled Against Trump's Tariffs. Now What?
Charting the Impact of the Supreme Court Ruling and What Comes Next
Feb 21
•
Joseph Politano
168
36
18
America's $1T AI Gamble
US AI-Related Investment Keeps Breaking Records, With Total Software, Computer, & Data Center Spending Now Exceeding $1T Per Year
Feb 10
•
Joseph Politano
327
41
37
January 2026
The Economic Legacy of DOGE
DOGE is the Largest Peacetime Cut to the Federal Workforce in Modern US History, But it Failed its Supposed Budget-Cutting Goals & Broke Important…
Jan 20
•
Joseph Politano
231
42
The 'No Hire' Economy
US Job Growth has Zeroed Out as Hiring Rates Sink, Hitting Young & Low Income Workers the Hardest
Jan 11
•
Joseph Politano
338
25
34
America is Losing Blue Collar Jobs
For the First Time Since Early COVID & the Great Recession, the US is Losing Jobs in Manufacturing, Construction, & Other Blue Collar Industries
Jan 6
•
Joseph Politano
197
1
23
December 2025
America is Flying Blind on Immigration
Nobody Knows How Many Immigrant Workers Have Left the US Amidst Trump's Mass Deportations. That's Incredibly Bad.
Dec 2, 2025
•
Joseph Politano
170
18
18
October 2025
California Keeps Losing Tech Jobs
Amidst the AI Boom, Employment in Silicon Valley is Shrinking
Oct 19, 2025
•
Joseph Politano
200
11
13
The Tariff Exemption Behind the AI Boom
Data Centers get Tariff-Free Imports. Why Shouldn't we All?
Oct 5, 2025
•
Joseph Politano
230
18
35
© 2026 Joseph Politano
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