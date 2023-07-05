Apricitas Economics

The Semiconductor Trade War
The US is Engaged in a Massive Chip Trade War with China. It Will Need Help if It Wants to Win
 • 
Joseph Politano
June 2023
US Supply Chains are Recovering
After a Years-long Supply-Chain Crisis, Relief is Finally Here—Especially in Key Sectors like Semiconductors and Motor Vehicles
 • 
Joseph Politano
Tepid Optimism for a Soft Landing
Fed Forecasts No Longer Imply a Massive Recession is Necessary to Stop Inflation
 • 
Joseph Politano
The Case for a Fed "Skip"
Core Nominal Growth is Falling—and Inflation Expectations Have Normalized. That Could Lead the Fed to Hold off on a Rate Hike.
 • 
Joseph Politano
The UK's Stagnation
What's Going Wrong in the Not-so-Great British Economy
 • 
Joseph Politano
How the Banking System Changed Post-SVB
How the American Banking Industry is Being Forced to Adapt After This Year's Crisis
 • 
Joseph Politano
May 2023
The Housing Credit Crunch
How the US Housing Market is Surviving the Rapid Increase in Mortgage Rates Over the Last Year
 • 
Joseph Politano
Americans' Excess Savings Are Mostly Spent
The Trillions of Extra Dollars Americans Saved During the Early Pandemic Have Been Spent Down Rapidly in the Last Year
 • 
Joseph Politano
A Softer Landing on a Longer Runway?
Real Growth is Positive, but Weak—While Inflation is Slowly Decelerating. Can the US Actually Avoid a Recession?
 • 
Joseph Politano
Car Inflation is Back—Don't Panic!
Volatile Used Vehicle Prices are Rising Again—But this is Likely Temporary as the Chip Shortage is Alleviating and Underlying Supply Conditions are…
 • 
Joseph Politano
Core Inflation is (Finally) Cooling
Tighter Monetary Policy is Now Slowing the Underlying Cyclical Components of Inflation
 • 
Joseph Politano
The Risks Still Lurking in the Banking System
2023 Has Seen the Largest Banking Failures Since the Great Recession—and Markets are Still Pricing in Significant Failure Risks for More Banks
 • 
Joseph Politano
