Apricitas Economics

Apricitas Economics

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Leon Liao's avatar
Leon Liao
May 3Edited

Facing America’s rapidly growing AI-driven electricity demand, U.S. capacity expansion is still too slow.

In 2025, U.S. investment in clean energy, clean transportation, building electrification, and carbon management reached $278 billion, a record high. The problem is that, compared with China, this number still looks small. In the same year, China’s investment in clean-tech manufacturing and deployment reached $849 billion, about 3.1 times the U.S. level.

The structural difference is clear: the United States faces a demand curve growing faster than its institutional deployment capacity, while China faces an installation curve growing faster than its system absorption capacity.

The U.S. added 43.4 GW of solar, 24 GW of battery storage, and 11.8 GW of wind in 2025. But China is expanding at a completely different speed. In 2025, China added roughly 315 GW of solar, about 8 times the U.S. level, and around 119 GW of wind, about 10 times the U.S. level.

The United States is clearly seeing a boom in solar and storage construction, but it is still expanding within a relatively constrained institutional speed limit. China, by contrast, has entered an industrial-scale deployment phase in which several hundred gigawatts of new renewable capacity can be added in a single year.

This is the deeper difference. U.S. clean energy expansion is driven mainly by capital markets, state-level incentives, corporate PPAs, and private-sector demand. China’s expansion reflects a much more systemic mobilization: manufacturing capacity, grid investment, local governments, state-owned enterprises, private firms, supply-chain cost reduction, and national energy-security strategy all moving in the same direction.

America’s electricity gap is therefore not just a power-supply gap. It is also a national system-organization gap. The United States has technology, capital, corporate demand, and innovation capacity. But when it tries to convert these advantages into large-scale, low-cost, rapidly deployed infrastructure, it runs into permitting delays, interconnection bottlenecks, interstate coordination problems, transmission constraints, equipment supply-chain shortages, and political-cycle friction.

These are the problems the U.S. needs to solve quickly. Otherwise, if residential electricity prices rise sharply again, data centers and hyperscalers will almost certainly face large-scale political resistance from local communities. That is the biggest risk.

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Douglass Matthews's avatar
Douglass Matthews
May 3

1.) Wjat is capacity? Real capacity should be thought of as the amount of power that can be generated over an extended period, a year, for example, with the plant running at the maximum rate consistent with long asset life.

Yes, many other things matter in generation, but, in discussion of supply meeting rapidly growing demand, what matters is the capacity discussed in the first paragraph.

2.) The chart in this piece shows the US adding no capacity, none, from coal or nuclear this year.

For context, the PRChina added >60% of total US coal capacity in just 14 months from Jan 2025 to Feb 2026. They added 1 Australia's coal generation capacity in just two months at the beginning of this year.

3.) Nameplate capacity, as is commonly used, is terribly misleading for energy sources with inherently low capacity factors. Solar in less favorable locations exemplifies this.

When one looks at real capacity, rather than illusory nameplate capacity, we see that coal was the number one source of new generation capacity in the PRChina in 2025. Yes. More real capacity was added than real capacity from solar.

The US hasn't built a new coal-fired power plant in ~15 years despite possessing enormous quantities of cheap coal.

4.) Batteries are not generation. They are fuel tanks. They add zero real capacity.

5.) When thinking about supply and demand over an extended period, it's useful to think about watt-hours, not watts.

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