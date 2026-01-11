Apricitas Economics

Dave NZ
2d

Hang on! Wasn't Trump going to fix this? He wouldn't have lied to me would he?

Quy Ma
2d

Nice read. Really helpful framing with the “no-hire” equilibrium because it matches what I’m hearing anecdotally (few layoffs, but hiring pipelines frozen). Curious what indicator you’d watch as the earliest sign it’s thawing: JOLTS hires rate, temp staffing stabilization, quit rate, or something like small biz hiring intentions?

