Discussion about this post

Jared Bernstein
Feb 21

Really solid commentary, analysis. Much appreciated!

1 reply by Joseph Politano
Thomas Joseph
Feb 21Edited

Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 (19 USCA 2132) provides the President authority to address ‘balance of payments” 9not current account) imbalances if such imbalances threaten an”imminent and significant” depreciation/appreciation of the dollar. The provisions related to the across the board tariff increases states the balance of payment deficits must be such that the dollar is likely to experience a significant depreciation. I am not sure folks have actually read the statute since no one seems to be addressing whether these conditions are met.

4 replies by Joseph Politano and others
17 more comments...

